iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse withdraws from national championship with COVID

Andre De Grasse of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 100m final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, August 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sprint star Andre De Grasse will miss the Canadian track and field championships this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The six-time Olympic medallist was rounding into form, winning the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League meet last week in a season's best 10.05 seconds.

"I'm obviously pretty disappointed not to be able to race at home in front of the Canadian fans in Langley. Hopefully I can get back to training pretty quickly and prepare for the rest of the season," De Grasse said in a statement.

De Grasse is among several high profile athletes to withdraw from the Canadian championships in Langley, B.C.

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner, distance runners Moh Ahmed, Justyn Knight and Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, and Paralympic star Brent Lakatos were among the late scratches for the meet which begins Wednesday.

The world track and field championships are July 15-24 in Eugene, Ore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*