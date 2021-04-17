iHeartRadio
Canadians joining the world in tuning in to Prince Philip's funeral

image.png

Many Canadians will be joining royal watchers around the world today in saying their final goodbyes, albeit virtually, to Prince Philip.

Due to pandemic protocols Canadians intending to pay their last respects will be limited to gathering in only small groups to watch the proceedings either on television or online computer screens.

Robert Finch, chairman of the Monarchist League of Canada, says that may indeed be fitting, as the Duke of Edinburgh was a man who believed technology could bring people together.

The funeral service will be broadcast live from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle starting at 10 a-m Eastern time.

After the funeral, official commemorations in Canada will begin at 12:30 p-m in Ottawa, where a ceremony closed to the public will held at Christ Church Cathedral and carried online and on T-V.

Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in the longstanding plans for his funeral, there will be only 30 inside St. George's Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and eight grandchildren.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Apr. 17, 2021.

