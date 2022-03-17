Canadien Mathieu Perreault's future with Montreal is uncertain

Mathieu Perreault's future with the Montreal Canadiens is uncertain after the forward was passed over by the 31 other NHL teams on Thursday.

The Canadiens did not immediately send him to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. A spokeswoman for the organization said Perreault was scheduled to meet with general manager Kent Hughes and vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton to discuss his future.

Perreault, 34, has not played in the AHL since 2010-11. He was limited to three goals and two assists in 18 games with the Habs this season. He scored all three of his goals on Oct. 23 in a 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

He was placed on waivers on Wednesday.

After being bothered by a detached retina in one eye, Perreault was also sidelined with a lower-body injury.

The Habs signed him to a one-season, USD$950,000-contract as a free agent last summer.

In 701 NHL games with the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Winnipeg Jets and Canadiens, Perreault had 142 goals and 207 assists.

