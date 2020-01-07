Canadiens acquire forward Dauphin from Predators in exchange for McCarron

The Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday traded Michael McCarron to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Laurent Dauphin.

Dauphin, 24, is a forward who has been playing for the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League. In 33 games with the team this year, he scored seven goals and assisted nine others. He sat in the penalty box for 26 minutes.

He has three goals and one assist in 35 career NHL regular-season games, all with Arizona, since his debut in 2015-16. The native of Repentigny, Que., has also appeared in 252 career AHL games, posting 55 goals and 78 assists.

Dauphin, who was drafted in the second round by the Coyotes in 2013, played junior hockey with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

McCarron has appeared in 69 NHL games with two goals and six assists for the Canadiens from 2015-2018. He has played in 29 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season.

McCarron had been playing for the Laval Rocket, where Dauphin will play, also.

The Canadiens play Detroit tonight, at 7:30 p.m.