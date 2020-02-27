Canadiens call up forward Charles Hudon from Laval Rocket for NY Rangers game

The Canadiens went ahead with the emergency recall of Laval Rocket forward Charles Hudon on Thursday morning before their Thursday night matchup against the New York Rangers.

Jonathan Drouin returned to play a few weeks ago but still seems bothered by his wrist injury and was not at optional morning training, suggesting that Hudon will take his place on the ice.

Hudon, 25, leads the Rocket with 27 goals in 46 games this season, fourth in the American Hockey League. He also ranks second on the team with 35 points.

The left winger was fifth-choice pick (122nd overall) for the Habs in the 2012 draft, and took part in nine games with the team during the 2019-2020 season, earning one assist.

Hudon has played 119 games in his hockey career, scoring 13 goals and getting 40 points.

Defender Xavier Ouellet, who is recovering from a concussion, was back on the ice with his teammates.

The Rangers have won their last four games and are coming to Montreal at the height of the Eastern playoff race. They have 72 points, four less than the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets, but are three games behind.

The Canadiens have 67 points, nine away from a playoff spot. Like the Jackets, they've played 65 games.