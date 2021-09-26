Canadiens Cole Caufield pulled from intrasquad game as a precaution

Forward Cole Caufield was scheduled to play in the Montreal Canadiens' Red-White game on Sunday, but he left the warm-up period and did not play as a precautionary measure.

The team did not specify the nature of the problem, simply adding that "his case will be re-evaluated daily."

Caufield played in the Habs' 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto in the team's opening game.

The Habs will play a second pre-season game on Monday when the Leafs visit the Bell Centre.

The Habs' season opens on Oct. 13 in Toronto, again against the Maple Leafs.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2021.