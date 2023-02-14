Canadiens crush Blackhawks 4-0 for third straight win

The Montreal Canadiens scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-0 win over Western Conference bottom-dwellers Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Joel Armia scored one goal and added an assist, while Jonathan Drouin collected three assists. Justin Barron, David Savard and Christian Dvorak also scored as the Canadiens (23-27-4) won a third straight game since returning from the NHL All-Star break.

Jake Allen made 22 saves to bank his first shutout of the season.

Jaxon Stauber made 27 saves as Chicago (16-31-5) started a four-game Canadian road trip with back-to-back losses. After three straight wins to start his NHL career, the Canadiens handed the 23-year-old native of Wayzata, Minn., his first loss.

The Canadiens drew first blood on the power play at 8:32 of the opening frame. Barron’s wrist shot from the point deflected off Chicago defenceman Jack Johnson and past Stauber.

Chicago was inches away from tying the game when Andreas Athanasiou freed himself on a breakaway. Allen saved Athanasiou’s shot but the forward’s skate pushed the puck toward the goal line. The Habs goaltender knocked the net loose with his skate before the puck crossed the line.

Drouin connected with Armia on a cross-ice pass giving Montreal a two-goal lead at 5:44 of the final frame. Stauber was shaken up after a collision on the play but remained in the game.

The Canadiens sealed the win midway through the third period with two goals in less than a minute.

Alex Belzile found Savard in the left faceoff circle and beat Stauber with a wrist shot.

Armia then located Dvorak in the slot with a pass from behind Chicago’s net and the centre gave Montreal a comfortable 4-0 lead.

INJURY REPORT

Blackhawks defenceman Jarred Tinordi left for the locker room at 5:40 of the first period. The Blackhawks announced during the second period that the former Hab would not return to the game.

Before the game, the Montreal Canadiens announced that defenceman Arber Xhekaj would be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. The undrafted rookie suffered the injury during a fight with Edmonton Oilers blue liner Vincent Desharnais during Montreal’s 6-2 win over the Oilers last Sunday.

RICHARDSON AND DOMI RETURN

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson returned to Montreal for the first time since being named bench boss. Richardson had been an assistant with the Canadiens from 2018-2022. The 53-year-old served as a temporary head coach in the 2021 Stanley Cup semifinals, replacing interim coach Dominique Ducharme who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Blackhawks forward Max Domi also played his first game at the Bell Centre since leaving the Canadiens. Domi was presented with a tribute video in the first period.

UP NEXT

The Canadiens begin a four-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Blackhawks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.