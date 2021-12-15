iHeartRadio
Canadiens: Dvorak out indefinitely, Niku and Gallagher complete COVID-19 protocol

Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak is stopped by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during first period pre-season NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The team announced the news Wednesday morning. Dvorak has missed the last three games for the Habs after suffering an injury on Dec. 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In 27 games this season, Dvorak has five goals and seven assists. He has a minus-13 rating.

The Habs also announced that forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku have completed the COVID-19 protocol. They will make a gradual return to practice later this week.

Gallagher and Niku were required to undergo the COVID-19 protocol on Dec. 2.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 15, 2021.

