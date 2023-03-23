iHeartRadio
Canadiens forward Jake Evans to return to action against the Bruins


Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans hits the goalpost behind Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, on Thursday, January 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

After Brendan Gallagher and Kirby Dach on Tuesday night, Jake Evans is set to return to action Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Evans will play in his first game since Jan. 14 when he was injured against the New York Islanders.

Evans has scored two goals and added nine assists in 43 games this season.

Evans' return will be against the number-one team in the National Hockey League this season.

The Bruins are the only team already qualified for the playoffs and are 54-11-5 with 113 points.

They are threatening to break some NHL records, including most points in a season (132) and highest win percentage since the 1967-68 expansion season (.825). Both records belong to the 1976-77  Habs, who finished the season with 60 wins and only eight losses in 80 games.

Regardez qui est de retour!

Look who's back! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rmI4KnOBYN

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 23, 2023

The Bruins are also 25-3-3 in front of their fans and have won their last four games.

The Habs will be looking to add to their win at the Bell Centre on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This will be the second of three games between the two rivals this season. On Jan. 24 at the Bell Centre, the Bruins won 4-2 despite a double from Dach.

Patrice Bergeron scored the winning goal with 2:55 left in the third period. David Pastrnak (1-3) had a hand in all four Bruins goals.

The two teams will meet again on April 13 in the final game of their respective seasons at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 23, 2023.

