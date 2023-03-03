iHeartRadio
Canadiens get defenceman Frederic Allard from Kings for forward Nate Schnarr


The Montreal Canadiens logo is shown in the team's locker room in Montreal, Friday, September 23, 2016. The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Arsen Khisamutdinov to a two-year, entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Frederic Allard from the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Forward Nate Schnarr goes to L.A. in return.

Allard, 25, scored two goals and added five assists in 35 games with the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign this season.

The native of Saint-Sauveur, Que., was selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round, 78th overall, of the 2016 draft.Schnarr, 24, has three goals and four assists in 27 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season.

He was drafted in the third round, 75th overall, by the Arizona Coyotes.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 3, 2023

