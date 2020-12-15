Canadiens get in the holiday spirit with Zoom Christmas party skit

It's a weird Christmas this year. Little snow, no parties and, worst of all for some Montrealers, no hockey.

But even though the Canadiens have yet to take the ice, the team is still spreading Christmas cheer through a video of their official Christmas party.

The video, posted to the team's website, has members of the team celebrating the holidays via Zoom. Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher, Philip Danault, Paul Byron, Nick Suzuki, Victor Mete, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, newcomer Tyler Toffoli and, of course, Youppi! all brought their best thespian chops to the skit.

While nothing is official, it's expected the NHL will soon announce an abbreviated season will begin in January.