Canadiens get ready to pick number one in NHL Draft

Montreal Canadiens' fans are ready. The GM is ready (one hopes). The Bell Centre is ready, and at 7 p.m., the NHL Draft will commence at the Bell Centre in the city's downtown core.

If the Habs don't make Burlington, Ontario-native Shane Wright the first pick of the draft, it will be a slight surprise and certain talking point.

Pittsburgh-bred centreman Logan Cooley (who started playing with equipment donated by Sidney Crosby) and Slovak monster Juraj Slafkovsky (6'4", 220-pounds) may slide into the number-one slot.

The last time the Habs picked number one was in 1980 when they selected Doug Wickenheiser.

The Habs also own the number-26 pick.

FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER:

  1. Montreal Canadiens
  2. New Jersey Devils
  3. Arizona Coyotes
  4. Seattle Kraken
  5. Philadelphia Flyers
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Detroit Red Wings
  9. Buffalo Sabres
  10. Anaheim Ducks
  11. San Jose Sharks
  12. Columbus Blue Jackets
  13. New York Islanders
  14. Winnipeg Jets
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
  17. Nashville Predators
  18. Dallas Stars
  19. Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles Kings)
  20. Washington Capitals
  21. Pittsburgh Penguins
  22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
  23. St. Louis Blues
  24. Minnesota Wild
  25. Toronto Maple Leafs
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
  27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
  28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
  29. Edmonton Oilers
  30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
  31. Tampa Bay Lightning
  32. Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)

Voici notre ordre de sélection au cours des deux prochains jours.

Here's how we're picking heading into the next two days.#GoHabsGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/AXqPuxRwdq

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 7, 2022

QUEBECERS TO WATCH IN ROUND ONE

  • Nathan Gaucher, centre, Chambly
  • Maveric Lamoureux, defence, Laval
  • Tristan Luneau, defence, Victoriaville
  • Noah Warran, defence, Montreal

Round two begins Friday at 11 a.m.

The remaining Canadiens' picks are as follows:

  • Round 2, Pick No. 33
  • Round 2, Pick No. 62
  • Round 3, Pick No. 66
  • Round 3, Pick No. 75
  • Round 3, Pick No. 92
  • Round 4, Pick No. 98
  • Round 4, Pick No. 127
  • Round 4, Pick No. 128
  • Round 5, Pick No. 130
  • Round 6, Pick No. 162
  • Round 7, Pick No. 194
  • Round 7, Pick No. 216 
