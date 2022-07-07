Canadiens get ready to pick number one in NHL Draft
Montreal Canadiens' fans are ready. The GM is ready (one hopes). The Bell Centre is ready, and at 7 p.m., the NHL Draft will commence at the Bell Centre in the city's downtown core.
If the Habs don't make Burlington, Ontario-native Shane Wright the first pick of the draft, it will be a slight surprise and certain talking point.
Pittsburgh-bred centreman Logan Cooley (who started playing with equipment donated by Sidney Crosby) and Slovak monster Juraj Slafkovsky (6'4", 220-pounds) may slide into the number-one slot.
The last time the Habs picked number one was in 1980 when they selected Doug Wickenheiser.
The Habs also own the number-26 pick.
FIRST-ROUND DRAFT ORDER:
- Montreal Canadiens
- New Jersey Devils
- Arizona Coyotes
- Seattle Kraken
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
- Ottawa Senators
- Detroit Red Wings
- Buffalo Sabres
- Anaheim Ducks
- San Jose Sharks
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- New York Islanders
- Winnipeg Jets
- Vancouver Canucks
- Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
- Nashville Predators
- Dallas Stars
- Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles Kings)
- Washington Capitals
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
- St. Louis Blues
- Minnesota Wild
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
- Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
- Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
- Edmonton Oilers
- Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)
Voici notre ordre de sélection au cours des deux prochains jours.
Here's how we're picking heading into the next two days.#GoHabsGo | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/AXqPuxRwdq
QUEBECERS TO WATCH IN ROUND ONE
- Nathan Gaucher, centre, Chambly
- Maveric Lamoureux, defence, Laval
- Tristan Luneau, defence, Victoriaville
- Noah Warran, defence, Montreal
Round two begins Friday at 11 a.m.
The remaining Canadiens' picks are as follows:
- Round 2, Pick No. 33
- Round 2, Pick No. 62
- Round 3, Pick No. 66
- Round 3, Pick No. 75
- Round 3, Pick No. 92
- Round 4, Pick No. 98
- Round 4, Pick No. 127
- Round 4, Pick No. 128
- Round 5, Pick No. 130
- Round 6, Pick No. 162
- Round 7, Pick No. 194
- Round 7, Pick No. 216