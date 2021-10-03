Canadiens give three-year contract extension to forward Jake Evans

The Montreal Canadiens have given a three-year contract extension to forward Jake Evans.

General manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement in a news release on Sunday afternoon.

The one-year deal will begin in the 2022-2023 season and will pay Evans an average annual salary of $1.7 million.

In his first full season with the Habs in 2020-2021, Evans had three goals and 10 assists in 47 games. The 25-year-old centre also appeared in seven playoff games, recording one goal and one assist.

His playoff run was cut short after he was the victim of a brutal body check by Mark Scheifele as Evans scored an empty-net goal in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets on June 2.

Evans suffered a concussion as a result of Scheifele's action, which earned him a four-game suspension.

The Habs eventually swept the series.

Evans returned to the lineup during the final game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and played in three games, recording one assist.

The Toronto native has played in 60 career National Hockey League games since making his debut in 2019-2020 and has five goals and 11 assists.

A seventh-round pick of the Canadiens, 207th overall, in the 2014 draft, Evans also played 118 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL, where he had 83 points, including 27 goals.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2021.