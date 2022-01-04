iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens have 22 team members in COVID-19 protocol after adding five

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens have 22 team members in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after adding five more Tuesday.

The Canadiens said forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen, defenceman David Savard and goaltender Samuel Montembeault have entered the league's protocol, along with assistant coach Trevor Letowski.

That gives the Habs 20 players and two coaches in the league's protocol.

Forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Jake Evans, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli, defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry, Alexander Romanov and Chris Wideman and goaltenders Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau are also sidelined due to COVID-19 concerns.

Letwoski joins goaltending coach Eric Raymond in the protocol.

The Canadiens paused team activities to deal with the outbreak after Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 4, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error