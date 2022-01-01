iHeartRadio
Canadiens Jake Evans and Alexander Romanov added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans faces off against Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.

Forward Jake Evans and defenceman Alexander Romanov were placed on the protocol list just hours before the Canadiens' matinee game at Florida.

The Canadiens said the two are "being monitored closely by team medical staff and following guidelines and protocols set by the NHL."

Evans and Romanov join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli in protocol, along with defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmunson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman, and goalies Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also in COVID-19 protocol.

The Montreal Canadiens are not currently scheduled to play at home again until Jan. 15. A four-game Canadiens homestand between Tuesday and Jan. 10 had already been postponed.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 1, 2022. 

