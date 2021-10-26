iHeartRadio
Canadiens' Jake Evans won't play against Seattle Kraken Tuesday night

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans faces off against Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 Forward Jake Evans did not participate in the Montreal Canadiens' morning warm-up on Tuesday and as a result Cedric Paquette will take his place in the starting line-up.

The information was confirmed by head coach Dominique Ducharme a few hours before the game against the Seattle Kraken.

"He will not play tonight. He had an injury -- he came back to play and there was no indication that he could aggravate it -- but you can see it's affecting him in the way he plays and takes faceoffs. So he won't be in the lineup tonight,'' Ducharme said in a press conference.

In his absence, Paquette pivoted the fourth line completed by Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia.

Evans played 14:13 on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. He has a minus-1 rating in five games so far this season and is still trying to get his first point in 2021-22.

The Canadiens (1-5-0) will be looking for their second straight win Tuesday night against the Kraken (1-4-1), the NHL's newest expansion team. It will be the first game between the Habsd and a Seattle franchise -- it was once called the Metropolitans -- since 1919, 102 years ago.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 26, 2021.

