Canadiens look ready for regular season in simulated training camp game

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was hoping to see his players working on their cohesion during the team's dress rehearsal on Sunday.

The coach had reason to be satisfied with their wok on Sunday night.

The team spent the day simulating a regular season game, splitting into two squads. The Red squad was comprised of what should be the starting lineup when the season opens against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

They won 4-1 in their skirmish against the Whites, which was mostly made up of players who will start the season with the AHL's Laval Rocket or the big team's 'taxi squad.'

Jonathan Drouin scored on the power play and Paul Byron notched one shorthanded. Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, as did Nick Suzuki, into an empty net.

Corey Perry scored the lone White goal, also on the power play.

Carey Price let in one goal while playing the opening two periods, while Charlie Lindgren was perfect in the third. For the Whites, Jake Allen allowed two goals in two periods and Cayden Primeau allowed one.

A five minute three-on-three simulated overtime was played, but no goals were scored. Ten players also took part in a shootout, with Suzuki scoring the lone goal.