iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens, Max Domi agree to wait at least seven days before making call on camp

Max Domi (TSN)

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi will wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he will join his teammates at training camp.

Domi, who has Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, and the team have agreed on the waiting period before making a call on whether he'll return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Training camp for all 24 teams in the NHL's return starts Monday.
  
Domi had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 games this season.

The season is scheduled to restart with a best-of-five qualifying round beginning Aug. 1 in Toronto and Edmonton.

The Canadiens will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto.
 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error