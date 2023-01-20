iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens Mike Matheson fined $5,000 for hit on Eric Staal


Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk (19) fights with Montreal Canadiens' Mike Matheson during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, January 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for a dangerous hit on Florida Panthers forward Eric Staal.

The incident occurred late in the first period of the Panthers' eventual 6-2 win. As the two players skated into the Habs' zone to retrieve the puck, Matheson slammed on the brakes and delivered a hard shoulder strike to Staal.

The veteran forward lost his balance as he tried to get up quickly. He was finally able to make it back to the bench under his own power seconds later. He then headed to the dressing room after the next stoppage in play and did not return to the game thereafter.

Matheson was not penalized on the sequence.

The Department of Player Safety said it had penalized Matheson for obstruction.

The amount will be donated to the players' emergency fund.

In other news, forward Kirby Dach and goaltender Sam Montembeault did not participate in the Tricolore's practice on Friday, opting for treatment instead.

Kirby Dach ne participera pas à l'entraînement aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).

Kirby Dach won't participate in today's practice (therapy day).

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 20, 2023

The Canadiens will be back in action Saturday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 20, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*