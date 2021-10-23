Canadiens nab first win of the season against Red Wings

The Montreal Canadians won Saturday night's game 6-1 against the Detroit Red Wings, breaking their five-game losing streak.

The Tricolore scored more goals in a period and a half against in this game than in their first five games combined.

Christian Dvorak and Ben Chiarot each had a goal and an assist, while Mike Hoffman also scored for the Canadiens (1-5-0).

Mathieu's Perreault scored two goals, his final hat trick putting the icing on the cake as the match came to a close, marking a victorious 6-1 game for Montreal's favourite team.

With files from The Canadien Press.