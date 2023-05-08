iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick


image.jpg

The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.

Montreal, which had an 8.5 per cent chance of landing the top pick, will have the highest selection of any Canadian team in this year's draft, to be held June 28 and 29 in Nashville.

The Vancouver Canucks (11th) and the Calgary Flames (16th) round out the Canadian teams who will select in the top 16. The Ottawa Senators will send their 12th-overall pick to the Arizona Coyotes after trading their first-round pick to Arizona for defenceman Jakob Chychrun at the NHL trade deadline in March.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the lottery and will select first overall. The Anaheim Ducks will pick second and the Columbus Blue Jackets will choose third.

Bedard, a 17-year-old centre from Lynn Valley, B.C., is projected to go No. 1 overall as the most anticipated draft pick since Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was eligible for selection in 2015.

Bedard produced 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats this season, the league's highest single-season total since 1996.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*