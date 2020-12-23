iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens offer a one-year $750,000 contract and to Czech forward Michael Frolik

Buffalo Sabres forward Michael Frolik (67) plays the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Habs offered him a contract Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Montreal Canadiens have awarded a one-year $750,000 (USD) contract to forward Michael Frolik, general manager Marc Bergevin announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old right winger scored six goals and collected eight assists in 57 games last season with the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabers.

Details » https://t.co/z5LKDRmh3b#GoHabsGo https://t.co/8yIM7Nb7Xc

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 23, 2020

Frolik, who is from Kladno, Czech Republic, has 159 goals and 225 assists in 850 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Flames and Sabers.

Frolik was selected in the first round, 10th overall, by the Panthers in the 2006 NHL Draft.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error