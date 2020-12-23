Canadiens offer a one-year $750,000 contract and to Czech forward Michael Frolik

The Montreal Canadiens have awarded a one-year $750,000 (USD) contract to forward Michael Frolik, general manager Marc Bergevin announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old right winger scored six goals and collected eight assists in 57 games last season with the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabers.

Frolik, who is from Kladno, Czech Republic, has 159 goals and 225 assists in 850 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Flames and Sabers.

Frolik was selected in the first round, 10th overall, by the Panthers in the 2006 NHL Draft.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.