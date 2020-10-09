iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens offers a one-season $735,000 contract to defenceman Victor Mete

Victor Mete (53) and Xavier Ouellet (61) defend during second period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The Montreal Canadiens have granted a one-season contract extension and USD $735,000 to defenseman Victor Mete, general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Montreal Canadiens have granted a one-season contract extension worth $735,000 to defenceman Victor Mete, general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old Mete has scored four goals and collected seven assists in 51 games last season with the Habs. The 5'9", 183-pound southpaw also racked up 20 penalty minutes and posted a plus-5 rating.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defenseman Victor Mete.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/W62ZxHivO9

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 9, 2020

He was in uniform for all 10 Habs' playoff games in the bubble city of Toronto, amassing two assists.

In three seasons in the NHL, Mete has four goals and 27 assists in 171 regular season games. He was a fourth-round pick, 100th overall, for the Canadiens in the 2016 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error