Canadiens offers a one-season $735,000 contract to defenceman Victor Mete

The Montreal Canadiens have granted a one-season contract extension worth $735,000 to defenceman Victor Mete, general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old Mete has scored four goals and collected seven assists in 51 games last season with the Habs. The 5'9", 183-pound southpaw also racked up 20 penalty minutes and posted a plus-5 rating.

He was in uniform for all 10 Habs' playoff games in the bubble city of Toronto, amassing two assists.

In three seasons in the NHL, Mete has four goals and 27 assists in 171 regular season games. He was a fourth-round pick, 100th overall, for the Canadiens in the 2016 NHL Draft.

