Canadiens place backup goalie Keith Kinkaid on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens have placed backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid on waivers.
In six starts this season, Kinkaid has a record of 1-1-3 with a 4.24 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage.
Kinkaid had signed a one-year, $1.75 million free-agent contract with the Canadiens on July 1.
The Habs are expected to call up Cayden Primeau or Charlie Lindgren from the Laval Rocket of the AHL to back up Carey Price.
Earlier in the day, the Canadiens anounced that defenceman Victor Mete will be out at least two weeks with an ankle injury.
The team will try to snap its eight-game losing streak Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.
This Canadian Press report was first published Dec. 2, 2019.
