Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher is engaged

Montreal Canadiens right winger Brendan Gallagher is engaged.

His fiance, Emma Fortin, announced the news on social media from Whistler, BC on Sunday. She posted photos of the 31-year-old player on one knee with the caption "forever & always."

Gallagher's team congratulated the couple in a comment, along with Communications Vice President and veteran sports reporter Chantal Machabee.

"All my congratulations to you two!" she wrote.

In the 2022-2023 season, Gallagher scored eight goals and logged six assists over 37 games.

