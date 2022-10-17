Canadiens rally to beat Penguins 3-2 in overtime

The Montreal Canadiens rallied in the third period to force overtime and then snatched a 3-2 overtime win from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday night.

Evgeni Malkin had a two-goal night, while Bryan Rust collected two assists. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield levelled the score and forced overtime. Kirby Dach scored the game-winning goal on the power play.

Jeff Petry played his first game back at the Bell Centre. The defenceman took three penalties, including one in overtime that cost Pittsburgh the game.

Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and allowed three goals. Samuel Montembeault allowed two goals and made 26 saves for Montreal.

The Penguins were millimetres away from taking an early lead. Danton Heinen grabbed a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and shocked Montembeault with a wrist shot but a video review showed the puck hit both goalposts without crossing the goal line.

After a scoreless first period, the visitors finally found net. Marcus Pettersson found Malkin with a cross-ice pass and the Russian netted his second goal of the season on the one-timer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.