iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens rally to beat Penguins 3-2 in overtime


Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault makes a kick save off Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Monday, October 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens rallied in the third period to force overtime and then snatched a 3-2 overtime win from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday night.

Evgeni Malkin had a two-goal night, while Bryan Rust collected two assists. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield levelled the score and forced overtime. Kirby Dach scored the game-winning goal on the power play.

Jeff Petry played his first game back at the Bell Centre. The defenceman took three penalties, including one in overtime that cost Pittsburgh the game.

Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and allowed three goals. Samuel Montembeault allowed two goals and made 26 saves for Montreal.

The Penguins were millimetres away from taking an early lead. Danton Heinen grabbed a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and shocked Montembeault with a wrist shot but a video review showed the puck hit both goalposts without crossing the goal line.

After a scoreless first period, the visitors finally found net. Marcus Pettersson found Malkin with a cross-ice pass and the Russian netted his second goal of the season on the one-timer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*