Canadiens: Season over for Slafkovsky, Evans out eight to 10 weeks

Rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky's season is likely over, as the Montreal Canadiens announced he will be out for three months with a knee injury.

The Habs said the 18-year-old Slovakian will not undergo surgery.

Slafkovsky did not finish Sunday's game against the New York Rangers. He left in the third period after making contact with defenceman Ben Harpur and appeared unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Slafkovsky was selected first overall in the last NHL draft and has four goals and six assists in 39 games this season.

With Slafkovsky expected to be out for three months and the Habs' season set to end on April 12, all indications are that his first NHL season is over.

The Habs also announced that forward Jake Evans will miss eight to 10 weeks. He is also dealing with a left knee injury that does not require surgery.

Evans was injured when New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson fell on his left leg late in the first period of Saturday's game.

The 26-year-old American has two goals and nine assists in 43 games this season.

The Habs also said forwards Joel Armia (upper body) and Jonathan Drouin (upper body) will be out at least until after the All-Star break on Feb. 11 against the Islanders.

Armia went down fighting after being hit in the ribs by Jacob Trouba on Sunday against the New York Rangers. Drouin missed Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets and no details about the nature or timing of the injury were provided.

As for goaltender Jake Allen, the Canadiens said he has at least a week left to recover from an upper-body injury.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2023