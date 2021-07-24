Canadiens select two forwards in second round of draft

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens patiently waited their turn in the re-draft and selected forwards Riley Kidney and Oliver Kapanen with the last two picks of the second round on Saturday.

Kidney was selected 63rd overall and Kapanen was selected 64th.

The Canadiens acquired the second pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning last year in return for a second round pick in 2020. The Tricolore also received a fourth-round pick in 2020 in that deal.

Kidney shined with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan last winter. He scored 13 goals and 25 assists in 33 games during the regular season and added two goals and 15 assists in nine games during the playoffs.

An Enfield, Nova Scotia native Kidney is 5-foot-11 and 168 pounds. NHL Central Scouting compared him to Nick Suzuki in its final report.

Kapanen is the cousin of Kasperi Kapanen, who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played for the Kalevan Pallo junior team in Finland, recording 41 points in 37 games. He also represented Finland at the World Under-18 Championship.

The Canadian started the day with 10 more draft picks. The team controversially selected Ontario defenceman Logan Mailloux the day before in the first round, 31st overall.