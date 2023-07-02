iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens sign 24-year-old forward Lias Andersson


FILE: Los Angeles Kings' Lias Andersson checks Vancouver Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23), both of Sweden, during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Montreal Canadiens have signed 24-year-old forward Lias Andersson. 

General Manager Kent Hughes announced the move on Sunday -- a one-year, two-way contract with the left-handed player. 

This season, Andersson has logged 59 points (31 goals, 28 assists) in 67 AHL games with the Ontario Reign.

He has also played 110 NHL games with the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings since the 2017-18 season began. That year, he was selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Rangers.

In the NHL, he's scored seven goals and 10 assists, serving a total of 57 penalty minutes.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*