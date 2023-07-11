iHeartRadio
Canadiens sign Alex Newhook to 4-year, $11.6 million contract


Former Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) signed a four-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal carries an annual average value of $2.9 million.

Newhook was acquired June 27 from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for 31st and 37th picks in the 2023 NHL draft and defenceman Gianni Fairbrother.

The 22-year-old centre from St. John's, N.L., tallied 16 goals and 14 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season.

Newhook was Colorado's first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2019 draft.

He tallied 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 159 games for the Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 11, 2023.

