Canadiens sign defenceman Kaiden Guhle to three-year entry-level contract

Team white defenceman Kaiden Guhle (6) skates during the Kubota OHL/NHL Top Prospects team white practice following their on-ice skills testing in Hamilton, Ont. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Kaiden Guhle, a first-round pick in 2020, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal is worth US$832,500 at the NHL level with a signing bonus of $92,500 per season, for an average annual value of $925,000.

The deal also contains bonuses to a maximum of $420,000 in each season.

Guhle is set to make $80,000 per season at the American Hockey League level.

The 18-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., had 40 points in 64 games in 2019-20, his second season with the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders.

The six-foot-two, 186-pound Guhle led the Raiders' defencemen in goals (11), assists (29), points (40) and power-play points (16).

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.

