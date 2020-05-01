iHeartRadio
Canadiens sign forward Arsen Khisamutdinov to entry-level contract

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Arsen Khisamutdinov to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Khisamutdinov, 22, had a goal and two assists in 31 games with Nizhnekamsk in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League this past season. He added 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 14 games with Samara of the second-tier VHL.

The six-foot-three, 185-pound native of Ufa, Russia played 40 career games with Nizhnekamsk since making his KHL debut in 2018-19, registering eight points (three goals, five assists) and 14 penalty minutes.

Khisamutdinov was selected by the Canadiens in the sixth round, 170th overall, at the 2019 NHL draft. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.

