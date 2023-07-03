Canadiens sign forward Harvey-Pinard to two-year, $2.2-million extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard to a two-year, US$2.2-million contract extension.

The 24-year-old from Saguenay, Que., had 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 34 games with the Canadiens last season.

He led all rookies in goals and rookie forwards in blocked shots (56) over his time in the NHL.

Harvey-Pinard added 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 40 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

The five-foot-nine, 181-pound forward was selected in the seventh round (201st overall) by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft.

