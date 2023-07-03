iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens sign forward Harvey-Pinard to two-year, $2.2-million extension


Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper reacts as his helmet comes off after being hit in the helmet by the puck as Montreal Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49) looks for the rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, April 6, 2023. The Canadiens have signed Harvey-Pinard to a two-year, US$2.2-million contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard to a two-year, US$2.2-million contract extension.

The 24-year-old from Saguenay, Que., had 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 34 games with the Canadiens last season.

He led all rookies in goals and rookie forwards in blocked shots (56) over his time in the NHL.

Harvey-Pinard added 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 40 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

The five-foot-nine, 181-pound forward was selected in the seventh round (201st overall) by the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*