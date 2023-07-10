iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens sign forward Mitchell Stephens to one-year, two-way contract


Mitchell Stephens (13) of the Montreal Canadiens defends against TJ Brodie (78) of the Toronto Maple Leafs during second period NHL preseason action in Toronto on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 26-year-old from Peterborough, Ont., had 20 goals and 21 assists in 68 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket last season.

Stephens has three goals and 10 assists over 72 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Detroit.

He was selected in the second round (33rd overall) by the Lightning in the 2015 NHL draft.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Mitchell Stephens.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/wXTcgvnuhp

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 10, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*