iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Canadiens to provide health update on Carey Price this Friday

image.jpg

The Montreal Canadiens say they will give an update on the health of star goaltender Carey Price on Friday.

Price, 34, is still recovering from a knee injury and has not played a game since the Stanley Cup Final on July 7.

When he met with the Montreal media for the first time in six months at the end of January, he reiterated his desire to return to action this season.

However, the goaltender agreed that it was still too early to make a decision about his future. In the meantime, Price continues to train off the ice.

Meanwhile, defenseman Joel Edmundson is skating solo and continues to recover from a back injury.

Forward Jonathan Drouin, who has a wrist injury, has not put on skates yet but continues his treatments.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Feb. 23, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error