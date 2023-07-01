iHeartRadio
Canadiens trade defenceman Joel Edmundson to Capitals for picks


Joel Edmundson speaks to reporters during an end of season NHL hockey media availability in Brossard, Quebec, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Washington Capitals have acquired Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, July 1. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.

Montreal will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson's salary.

Edmundson had two goals and 11 assists in 61 games last season, his third with the Canadiens.

The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his contract at US$3.5 million.

Edmunson began his career in St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, before he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before the following season.

The Canadiens traded for the rights to sign him in September 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

