Canadiens trade forward Artturi Lehkonen, goalie Andrew Hammond to the Avalanche

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for young defenceman Justin Barron and a second round pick in 2024.

Barron is a 6'2", 195-pound right handed shooter who has five goals and 15 assists in 43 games played for Colorado's AHL affiliate the Colorado Eagles.

The Halifax, NS-born 20-year-old was selected 25th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Merci à Artturi Lehkonen pour son travail acharné et de nous avoir fait vivre la Saint-Jean la plus mémorable qui soit. On lui souhaite bonne chance au Colorado!



Thank you Lehky for six years of hard work and one unforgettable Saint-Jean. Good luck in Colorado! pic.twitter.com/WP5dTbyZvZ

In addition, the Habs dealt goalie Andrew Hammond to the New Jersey Devils for forward Nate Schnarr.

Schnarr is a 6'3", 185-pound forward who scored 13 goals and added 13 assists in 43 AHL games with the Utica Comets. The 23-year-old was a third round, 75th overall Arizona Coyotes pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

On souhaite une bonne continuation au Hamburglar!



Good luck in New Jersey, Andrew! pic.twitter.com/50T2rGhQ1r

General manager Kent Hughes said last week that he was not planning on a fire sale, but would be making trades if the deals were right.

Hughes and special advisor to hockey operations Vincent Lecavalier will speak to the media at 3:30 p.m

Lehkonen is having what is shaping up to be the most productive season of his career. The 26-year-old Finn has 13 goals and 16 assists in 58 games so far this season.

He could become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is eligible for arbitration. Lehkonen could command a serious salary increase over the US$2.3 million he is receiving this season.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.