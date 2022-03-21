Canadiens trade forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Avalanche

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for young defenceman Justin Barron and a second round pick in 2024.

This is a breaking update. Our original article follows.



Forward Artturi Lehkonen and defenceman Brett Kulak worked out with their teammates Monday morning.

The two Montreal Canadiens are the players most likely to be wearing different jerseys after Monday's trade deadline at 3 p.m.

General manager Kent Hughes said last week that he was not planning on a fire sale, but would be willing to make a trade if the offer was right.

Quelles sont les intentions du Canadien avec Artturi Lehkonen à quelques heures de la limite des transactions? @PierreVLeBrun a tous les détails �� pic.twitter.com/tpxtZ7jNgr

Lehkonen is having what is shaping up to be the most productive season of his career. The 26-year-old Finn has 13 goals and 16 assists in 58 games so far this season.

He could become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is eligible for arbitration. Lehkonen could command a serious salary increase over the US$2.3 million he is receiving this season.

Kulak, meanwhile, has seen his responsibilities increase since interim coach Martin St. Louis got behind the bench; his average playing time has increased by about two minutes. The 28-year-old Albertan has three goals and 10 assists in 56 games this season.

Kulak could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Hughes said he has liked what he has seen from Kulak since he took over. Kulak is in the final year of a three-year contract this season, earning an average annual salary of $1.85 million.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 21, 2022.