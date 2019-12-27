Canadiens update: Kotkaniemi to return Saturday against Tampa Bay, Armia out for several weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will return to the lineup Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Joel Armia will be out for several weeks.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Armia’s health will be reassessed weekly. He is out withan unspecified upper-body injury

Julien also noted that forward Paul Byron is in the same boat as Armia. Byron had a knee operation Nov. 19 and was supposed to miss only a month of play. However, after returning to practice Dec. 13, the team determined he was not ready to return to play.

Kotkaniemi participated in practice in Brossard Friday following the Habs' Christmas break. He centred the team's third line along with Nick Cousins and Jordan Weal.

The 19-year-old Finn has been on the sidelines since Dec. 5, when he suffered a concussion early in the Habs' 3-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche.

In 22 games this season, Kotkaniemi has three goals and two assists.

Armia, meanwhile, was hurt Dec. 23 in the second period of the Canadiens' 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The 26-year-old Finn appeared to injure his left arm when he received a slash from defender Nathan Beaulieu.

In 35 games this season, Armia has scored 12 goals and nine assists.

After facing the Lightning on Saturday, the Canadiens will visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday, then the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.