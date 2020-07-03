iHeartRadio
Candidate for PQ leadership wraps himself in the Fleur de Lys

pspp

Parti Quebecois leadership candidate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has pledged that if he becomes the next leader of the party he will ensure that its election platform include a provision to ensure that all Quebec flags are made in Quebec.

St-Pierre Plamondon tells the Journal de Montreal that he is tired of seeing Quebec flags for sale at Jean Coutu outlets which have been made in China and distributed by a company from Ontario.

He also promises a law to make it mandatory for a Quebec flag to be displayed in all elementary and high school classrooms.

The legislation would include a provision calling for a fine for anyone who displays a faded or frayed Quebec flag in public.

The PQ campaign runs until October 8.

