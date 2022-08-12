iHeartRadio
Cap-Saint-Jacques beach still closed due to E. coli contamination

image.jpg

The beach at Cap-St-Jacques nature park in Montreal has been closed due to an E. coli contamination.

Officials from the City of Montreal agreed with Quebec’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to close the beach after samples taken on Wednesday showed water did not meet bacteriological quality standards, getting a failing grade of D.

"E. coli can give you sickness," explains Andre Belander of Fondation Riviere, an organization that advocates for river protection in Quebec. Some strains of the bacteria can cause stomach issues and other issues. 

The public must refrain from using the Pierrefonds-Roxboro beach for swimming until the ministry issues a notice otherwise.

The beach was still closed as of Saturday. 

