CAQ makes good on 11% of election promises over eight months, university analysis

The Legault government has so far fulfilled 11 per cent of its 150 election promises, according to the Polimètre, an independent initiative of Laval University's Centre d'analyse des politiques publiques (CAPP).

By contrast, 88 per cent of the Coalition Avenir Quebec's (CAQ) promises are either partially fulfilled, in the process of being fulfilled, or on hold, while 1 per cent have been broken, the Polimètre experts estimate.

"After about eight months in power, the CAQ has broken one promise: that concerning the third link in the Quebec City region," CAPP executive director Lisa Birch pointed out in a press release.

The CAQ government abandoned its flagship promise to build a third highway link between Quebec City and Lévis last April, to the astonishment of some of its own MNAs.

Citing new ridership data, Premier François Legault refused to apologize for breaking a promise he had championed for nearly 10 years.

According to Birch's analysis, the CAQ began its second mandate with the environment, the shift to a green economy, and ways to alleviate the shortage of skilled labor at the centre of its priorities.

The promises related to the "anti-inflation shield" were realized the fastest at the start of the mandate, she noted.

As soon as he was re-elected, the Legault government gave Quebecers cheques of $400 to $600 to counter inflation, and lowered the first two tax brackets.

He also quickly passed a bill limiting rate increases for government services to 3 per cent.

"Compared to its first mandate, the CAQ government seems to be moving more quickly toward fulfilling its election promises," said CAPP researcher Alexandre Fortier-Chouinard.

"Among other things, there is a fairly large number of partially fulfilled promises. However, the number of promises has decreased substantially: from 251 for the first mandate (2018-2022) to 150 for the current mandate," he added.

The Polimeter team is committed to regularly updating the results on its website.

Over the next four years, each promise will be rated as "achieved," "partially achieved," "on track," "outstanding" or "broken."

Each assessment will be supported by a citation from credible sources, such as government press releases, legislation, and other official or journalistic sources, the release reads.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 19, 2023.