CAQ MNA takes temporary leave after being caught breaking COVID-19 guidelines

A Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) MNA has taken a temporary leave from the party after being caught on video breaking COVID-19 health guidelines.   Denis Tardif, MNA for Riviere-du-Loup-Temiscouata, has been a vocal proponent of following guidelines on social media, but a video surfaced of him standing close to other people at a bar in a COVID-19 orange zone.    He has since admitted that he made a mistake.    Watch Rob Lurie's report above. 

