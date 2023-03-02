CAQ MNA Tardif under police investigation for alleged threats

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA for Laviolette--Saint-Maurice, Marie-Louise Tardif, is under police investigation after allegedly threatening and intimidating a former employee.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed Thursday that its major crimes division had opened an investigation following an incident that occurred at the Trois-Rivières courthouse last Friday.

According to the daily Le Nouvelliste, Tardif was in court because her former riding office manager is demanding $15,000 from her following her dismissal, which he considered unjustified.

The MNA is said to have told another former employee who came to testify in the case that she was going to "get off on her case."

"Are there criminal allegations or is this a civil matter? The investigation will make it possible to verify this," said SQ Sergeant Éloïse Cossette on Thursday.

Tardif has not been arrested, and no charges have been laid against her.

The CAQ said it has summoned the MNA for a meeting.

"The chief government whip, Eric Lefebvre, will meet with Marie-Louise Tardif to hear her point of view," said Marc Danis, director of communications for the whip's office.

Later, Premier Francois Legault did not go so far as to exclude the MNA from his caucus.

"I have seen the comments, it is worrying," he said in a news scrum, "but (...) I want to be sure to have her version."

Tardif was easily re-elected in Laviolette--Saint-Maurice on Oct. 3.

She was critical of the CAQ during the election campaign, saying that for backbenchers, the party could be "too restrictive and controlling."

A former president of Melville Island Park in Shawinigan, Tardif stepped down in 2018 but remained a member of the park's board and still received a salary.

She had to give up the paid duties she performed alongside her role as an elected official after a request for an investigation was made to the Ethics Commissioner.

In addition, furniture belonging to the national assembly was transferred to the organization managing the park's activities. Tardif returned the furniture.

Tardif has been acting as parliamentary assistant to the minister responsible for social solidarity and community action since November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2023.