CAQ passes French-language motion after Liberal leader makes remarks in English

Simon Jolin-Barrette Minister of the French Language tabled a bill reinforcing the French language as the official form of communication at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS-Jacques Boissino

By Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL -- Following opening remarks made in English by Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, CAQ Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette presented a motion Thursday reiterating French as the language of communication in the National Assembly.

“That the National Assembly reiterate that the only official language of Quebec is the French language," the motion reads. "That the National Assembly reiterate that the French language allows the people of Quebec to express their identity."

The motion insists that elected officials "of the Quebec nation promote, enhance and defend the use of the French language."

The motion adds that MNAs speaking with the press must use French except for security or public health reasons.

A reporter interrupted Anglade when she gave a statement in English after giving the same statement in French last week sparking a language debate that raged over the past week. 

