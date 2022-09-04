iHeartRadio
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care

image.jpg

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.

Earlier this week, CAQ leader François Legault promised major investments to train and recruit more staff, launch the "Your Health" application and build private mini-hospitals.

On Sunday, in Laval, he explained that he was looking for innovative solutions to decongest the network.

"You know, we have a big challenge to have less congestion in the emergency room," he said at a news conference.

The CAQ, therefore, plans to transfer "hundreds" of patients each year from hospitals to their homes to continue their care. They would be followed by a team of doctors and pharmacists, among others.

Hospitalization at home would be offered according to strict criteria. It would require that:

  • the patient gives consent
  • the patient's clinical condition allows for home care
  • the patient is accompanied by a caregiver who is comfortable and available to care for the patient
  • the patient resides within a predetermined area of the hospital.

According to the CAQ's proposal, five units would be created in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City regions by the end of 2023. Thereafter, deployment would be gradual throughout Quebec until 2026.

The cost of the measure is estimated at $235 million over four years.

The CAQ caravan will spend the day Sunday in Laval, a former Liberal stronghold.

"We think it will change a lot on October 3 at night," said Legault.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2022.

