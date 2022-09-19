iHeartRadio
CAQ promises $40 million for research chairs in Quebec studies

image.jpg

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) says it will fund up to $40 million towards twenty research chairs in Quebec studies.

CAQ leader François Legault made the announcement Monday at a library in Longueuil.

The CAQ hopes to remedy what it called a decline in Quebec studies since the 1990s.

Beginning in 2023, each chair would receive a maximum of $1.5 million over three years, with the possibility of renewal.

The implementation and allocation of funding would be entrusted to Quebec's Chief Scientist and the provincial research fund (FRQ).  

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 19, 2022. 

