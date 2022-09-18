CAQ promises to invest $40 million more in religious heritage

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would invest an additional $40 million over four years for the preservation of religious heritage if it regains power.

CAQ leader François Legault announced Sunday that he would improve two existing programs, which have envelopes totalling $20 million per year.

The CAQ is proposing to add $10 million per year for four years starting in 2023.

In a news conference in front of the church of Saint-Ubalde, in the riding of Portneuf, the CAQ leader took the trouble to specify that the state is secular but that it was necessary to preserve the heritage bequeathed by our ancestors.

Protecting this "collective heritage" is part of the "nationalism" of the CAQ, he said.

When asked about his beliefs, Legault said he was "not a practicing Christian" but that he hoped there was something after death.

According to him, it is "important to give meaning to life."

One of the two programs is for the repurposing of surplus places of worship for the needs of organizations, non-profits, co-ops, etc.

CAQ NO LONGER DISTRIBUTING "ORANGE TAX" LEAFLETS

CAQ leader François Legault has suspended the distribution of flyers denouncing Québec Solidaire (QS) in Montreal.

The city claims that this distribution is illegal, and the CAQ has referred the issue to its legal affairs office.

The leaflets were distributed on windshields and denounced the "orange tax," the QS commitments to increase the tax burden of Quebecers.

Legault said it was important to inform Quebecers about the intentions of an "orange party" that wants to impose "orange taxes," to use his words.

RESPONSE TO LIBERAL CRITICISM ON IMMIGRATION

Questioned by a Liberal MNA, Legault said that he should explain to his daughter that states have a challenge integrating immigrants.

On Saturday, outgoing Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin said his daughter was offended by Legault's comments when he linked immigration to violence before suggesting a threat to "national cohesion."

On Sunday morning, Legault said he didn't like to upset people but that Benjamin could explain to his daughter that all states have a mission to integrate newcomers into their values, and particularly in Quebec, to integrate them into French.

Benjamin reminded Mr. Legault of his responsibility as party leader not to "attack people's sense of belonging."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 18, 2022.