CAQ recalls a deputy minister whom it criticized as a 'bad administrator'

A senior civil servant who had been denounced by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) under the previous Liberal government has been called to the rescue.

Dominique Savoie, who was criticized for her management in 2016, is back in the health network to help in the disaster caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be appointed state administrator on Wednesday to manage government health resources and will therefore tackle supply problems.

Savoie was Deputy Minister of Transport during the scandal over irregularities in the department in May 2016.

She was dismissed from the post because she was suspected of having turned a blind eye to questionable practices, but she had then rebounded and placed on the executive council, then at the Department of Energy and Natural Resources, as deputy minister.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (UPAC) was called in on the file, but the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) subsequently concluded that there was no basis for prosecution. Savoie was also cleared of a contempt of parliament charge.

In 2018, CAQ MNA Éric Caire, now a minister, called her a “bad administrator.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020.