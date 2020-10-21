CAQ refuses commission into censorship in universities after 'N-word' controversy

The CAQ government said it will not hold a parliamentary commission to look into censorship in universities in Quebec.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is proposing a transpartisan commission in the wake of the controversy currently affecting the University of Ottawa.

The PQ motion was tabled Wednesday morning, but the government refused to debate it.

A report from a working group chaired by chief Quebec scientist Rémi Quirion recently concluded that censorship disrupts universities' main function as a space for free debate.

In question period at the National Assembly, Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann said that a consultation on this report will take place in November.



She also specified that an inventory of existing mechanisms will be carried out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.